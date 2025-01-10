Yuzvendra Chahal to make Bigg Boss 18 special appearance amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma | Watch viral video

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal will be making a special appearance in Big Boss 18, amid divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree Verma. The Indian leggie is set to make an appearance in the final Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, which promises to be a star-studded event. Along with Chahal, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh will also be making an appearance.

Notably, the trio of Chahal, Iyer and Singh are a part of the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Singh was retained by Punjab Kings, Iyer and Chahal were bought in the IPL 2025 mega auction that took place in Jeddah last year. The telecast is likely to be on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chahal, who last played for India in 2023, has been grabbing the headlines after rumours of his divorce with wife Dhanashree spread like wildfire. The rumours stemmed after Chahal deleted all his pictures with Dhanashree from social media. However, Dhanashree has kept hers with Chahal on her social media.

Also Read | Dhanashree Verma addresses divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree's statement on divorce rumours Meanwhile, both Chahal and Dhanashree have broken silence recently on the rumours. Dhanashree, who is a choreographer by profession, expressed disappointment at the rumours which she called 'baseless'. Interestingly, neither of the two mentioned divorce or each other's named in their statements on Instagram.

Advertisement

“I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay,” Dhanashree said on her Instagram profile.

Chahal's statement on divorce rumours Chahal did the same on Thursday, stating “certain social media posts speculating on matters may or may not be true.” "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!!

Advertisement

"I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," Chahal said.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

“As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values.” he added.

Advertisement