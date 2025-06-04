Yuzvendra Chahal registers unwanted record after Punjab Kings lose to RCB in IPL 2025 final; details inside

Yuzvendra Chahal might be the most unluckiest cricketer at the moment after his team Punjab Kings fell six runs short of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 190/9 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Having dominated the entire IPL 2025 with nine wins in 14 league games and finishing ion top of the table, Punjab Kings faltered twice against RCB in the playoffs.

With this loss, Chahal, who was playing for Punjab Kings, became the first player to lose three IPL finals with three different teams. Chahal's first appearance in an IPL final was in 2016 with RCB when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad at home by just eight runs.

Six years later in 2022, Chahal was once again in an IPL final, but this time with Rajasthan Royals. The then Sanju Samson-led side lost to Gujarat Titans in the final, also in Ahmedabad. Chahal's only IPL triumph came in 2013 when he was a part of Mumbai Indians.

The leg-spinner made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2013, returning with figures of 0/34 in his four overs. Chahal is also the highest wicket-taker in IPL with 221 wickets.

