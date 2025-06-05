Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash arrive in Mumbai together after IPL final loss; Punjab Kings star avoids paparazzi: Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal avoided the paparazzi in Mumbai airport as the Punjab Kings cricketer along with RJ Mahvash returned together in Mumbai airport following the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. While Chahal, wearing a mask, avoided media, Mahvash seemed unfazed and even smiles at the photographers as she walked out.

Advertisement

Mahvash was in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2025 final where Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Following Chahal's divorce with Dhanashree Verma, the rumours were rife that the cricketer is dating Mahvash.

The rumours got sparks when Mahvash was spotted at several cricketing events which Chahal has been a part of. The duo were also spotted at the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai which India won earlier this year.

Advertisement

While Chahal was spotted wearing a loose yellow T-shirt and blue pants, Mahvash came out in black tracksuit paired with a white T-shirt. In the video that went viral, Chahal and Mahvash initially walked together but upon seeing the media, Chahal started walking ahead.

Yuzvendra Chahal records in IPL 2025 Having being released by Rajasthan Royals, Chahal was bought by Punjab Kings ₹18 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. One of the key players in the Punjab Kings squad, Chahal really blossomed after he took a hattrick against Chennai Super Kings.

It was Chahal's second IPL hattrick as he finished with 16 wickets in 14 matches with a best figures of 4/28 against Kolkata Knight Riders at a economy rate of 9.53 and average of 27.47.

Advertisement

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal registers unwanted record after Punjab Kings lose IPL final