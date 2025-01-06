A video of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal appearing drunk has resurfaced online amid rumours of his divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma. In the video, which can be traced back to at least 2023, Chahal is seen struggling to walk straight and is helped by a supposed friend.

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. However, there are media reports dating back to April 2023 suggesting that this video was shot after the cricketer returned from Rohit Sharma's birthday party.

Chahal's cryptic post amid divorce rumors: Notably, the video has gone viral amid what is perceived to be a difficult time for the 34 year old. Chahal and his wife have unfollowed each other on Instagram and the India player has also deleted all pictures with Dhanashree on Instagram.

Amid a whirlwind of speculations, Chahal also posted a cryptic message on Instagram recently which read, “Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall.” the cryptic Instagram story by Chahal reads.

How did Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree meet? Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree had met each other during the COVID-19 lockdown and finally tied the knot on December 11,2020.

Chahal had opened up about the relationship in an episode of The Ranveer Show, saying, "I asked her how are you so happy, even during this phase of lockdown. Then she started to talk about her life. That is where our conversations started. I liked her vibes. She is a self-made woman like I am a self-made man. I told my mom about her, that I like this girl.

"Then I told her (Dhanashree) I don't want to date you, I want to marry you. I said that straight away. I was sure. We had a lot of chats," the Indian cricketer added

Notably, this is not the first time divorce rumors about hte couple have surfaced on social media. Earlier the divorce rumours between the couple began in 2023 after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. The change arrived a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."