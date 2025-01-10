Yuzvendra Chahal’s photos with RJ Mahvash take social media by storm amid Dhanashree Verma divorce rumours

Yuzvendra Chahal has been at the centre of a widespread controversy as rumors of his divorce with choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma catch on like wildfire on social media. Amidst the ongoing rumors a photo of Chahal with RJ Mahvash has gone viral, adding to the ongoing divorce drama.

In the Christmas photos shared on her Instagram, Mahvash wrote, "Christmas lunch con familia!" The caption suggests that Chahal and the social media influencer share a close bond. While the pictures were shared by Mahvash around 2 weeks ago, they have now gained momentum due to separation rumours.

Chahal on divorce rumours: Recently, Chahal had broken his silence on the matter in an Instagram story and said that he has noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.

Stating that he understands the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life, Chahal added, "As a son, a brother and a friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family.”

Chahal's post came less than 24 hours after Dhanashree Verma addressed ongoing rumours about her divorce and slammed "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims".

What's behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce rumors? Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his actor and Dhanashree Verma have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Not only that, the Indian cricketer has also deleted all his pictures with Dhanashree. Though Dhanashree has unfollowed Yuzvendra on Instagram, she hasn't deleted any pictures with him.

Some media reports have also surfaced claiming that a divorce between the couple is inevitable and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official.

When did Dhanashree and Chahal meet? Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree had met each other during the COVID-19 lockdown and finally tied the knot on December 11, 2020.

Chahal had opened up about the relationship in an episode of The Ranveer Show, saying, "I asked her how are you so happy, even during this phase of lockdown. Then she started to talk about her life. That is where our conversations started. I liked her vibes. She is a self-made woman like I am a self-made man. I told my mom about her, that I like this girl.

"Then I told her (Dhanashree) I don't want to date you, I want to marry you. I said that straight away. I was sure. We had a lot of chats," the Indian cricketer added

Notably, this is not the first time divorce rumours about the couple have surfaced on social media. Earlier the divorce rumours between the couple began in 2023 after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. The change arrived a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."

