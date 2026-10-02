Yuzvendra Chahal says ‘I am not done yet’ after announcing retirement from first-class cricket; ‘hunger is very alive’

Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday announced his retirement from first-class cricket, but made it clear that he still has the fire to make a comeback in the Indian white-ball teams. Having made his India debut in 2016, the Indian leggie never played a Test match, despite performing consistently for his state side, Haryana.

Chahal's last match in whites was for Northamptonshire against Middlesex at Lord's in County Championship Division Two. He took to social media to announce his retirement from the longest format. “I played my last First-Class match at Lords, saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years," Chahal wrote.

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“It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format,” Chahal added.

In his 49 first-class matches, Chahal took 148 wickets with an average of 32.27, with his best figures being 6/25. In the 2026-27 season, the 36-year-old Chahal took 21 wickets in five County Championship matches. His best haul came against Durham, where he took nine wickets including a fifer.

‘I am not done yet’ Having retired from red-ball cricket, Chahal said he is not done yet and will give everything to play again for India in ODIs and T20Is. “The red ball gave me some of the most beautiful memories of my life, and nothing will ever take that away. But I AM NOT DONE YET.

"The hunger to play for my country is still very much alive. I believe I have the cricket left in me, and I will give everything I have to earn another opportunity in the One-Day and T20 formats,” added Chahal.

“From a 10-year-old holding his first red ball to playing his final First-Class game, it has been one hell of a journey,” he added.

The last time Chahal played for India was in 2023 in a T20I against West Indies. His last T20I appearance for India was in 2023 January against New Zealand in Indore. In white-ball cricket, Chahal played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is for India, taking 217 wickets across the two formats.