Yuzvendra Chahal says ‘I am not done yet’ after announcing retirement from first-class cricket; ‘hunger is very alive’

Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday announced his retirement from first-class cricket, but made it clear that he still has the fire to make a comeback in the Indian white-ball teams. Having made his India debut in 2016, the Indian leggie never played a Test match, despite performing consistently for his state side, Haryana.

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Chahal's last match in whites was for Northamptonshire against Middlesex at Lord's in County Championship Division Two. He took to social media to announce his retirement from the longest format. “I played my last First-Class match at Lords, saying these words is emotional as a Test cap was always a dream, one that I carried with me for many years," Chahal wrote.

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“It may not have happened, but I am genuinely content with the journey I have had and incredibly grateful for every opportunity that came my way in this format,” Chahal added.

In his 49 first-class matches, Chahal took 148 wickets with an average of 32.27, with his best figures being 6/25. In the 2026-27 season, the 36-year-old Chahal took 21 wickets in five County Championship matches. His best haul came against Durham, where he took nine wickets including a fifer.

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‘I am not done yet’ Having retired from red-ball cricket, Chahal said he is not done yet and will give everything to play again for India in ODIs and T20Is. “The red ball gave me some of the most beautiful memories of my life, and nothing will ever take that away. But I AM NOT DONE YET.

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"The hunger to play for my country is still very much alive. I believe I have the cricket left in me, and I will give everything I have to earn another opportunity in the One-Day and T20 formats,” added Chahal.

“From a 10-year-old holding his first red ball to playing his final First-Class game, it has been one hell of a journey,” he added.

The last time Chahal played for India was in 2023 in a T20I against West Indies. His last T20I appearance for India was in 2023 January against New Zealand in Indore. In white-ball cricket, Chahal played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is for India, taking 217 wickets across the two formats.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chahal is the highest wicket-taker with 233 wickets in 188 matches. He is currently playing for Punjab Kings.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in