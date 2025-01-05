Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic Instagram post amid divorce rumors with Dhanashree

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is reportedly going through a rough patch in his personal life and may be heading for a divorce with wife Dhanashree. Amid ongoing speculations, the 34 year old cricketer shared a cryptic Instagram post which is being linked to troubles in his personal life.

“Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall.” the cryptic Instagram story by Chahal reads.

What's behind divorce rumors between Chahal and Dhanashree?

Yuzvendra Chahal and his actor-choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Indian cricketer also deleted all the pictures with Dhanashree. Though Dhanashree unfollowed Yuzvendra on Instagram, she hasn't deleted any pictures with him.

According to a report by the Times of India, quoting sources, the divorce between Chahl and Dhanashree is ‘inevitable’, and it is only a matter of time before it becomes official. The report, however, does not reveal the exact reasons for separation of celebrity couple.

Earlier the divorce rumours between the couple began in 2023 after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. The change arrived a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."

Yuzvendra even posted a note dismissing the divorce rumours and asked his fans not to believe in or spread rumours.

How did Chahal and Dhanashree meet? On 11 December 2020, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married. Spilling the beans about their love story on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 11, the choreographer had said, "During the lockdown no matches were happening and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time Yuzi decided one fine day that he wants to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media and back in the day, I used to teach dance and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."