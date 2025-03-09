IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted sitting beside a mystery girl at the Dubai stadium watching the India versus New Zealand match for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The photo immediately went viral on social emdia with speculations that the cricketer was sitting beside RJ Mahvash. The leg spin bowler has been making headlines as reports confirmed his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

A picture of Chahal with RJ Mahvash from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand went viral on social media.

However, RJ Mahvash had earlier dismissed any dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal as "baseless."

Yuzvendra Chahal was seen enjoying the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final alongside RJ Mahvash, keeping fans intrigued about his personal life.

What did RJ Mahvash say about dating rumours with Chahal? RJ Mahvash had earlier bashed speculation of her dating Yuzvendra Chahal. Earlier this year, YouTuber RJ Mahvash was in the headlines after a picture of her with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from a Christmas celebration went viral on social media.

RJ Mahvash had earlier bashed speculation of her dating Yuzvendra Chahal.

RJ Mahvash had posted a note on Instagram that read, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” RJ Mahvash added.

How Did Social Media react? Social media was quick to take a snapshot of the duo from live television and teased them saying, 'Pakde gayein' (Got Caught), or Chanchal Chahal (Playful Chahal). Some even questions, ‘who is she?’.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorce Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree met during the pandemic when Chahal expressed an interest in learning dance. Initially friends, their bond soon turned romantic, leading to their engagement in August 2020 and marriage in December 2020.

