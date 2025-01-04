Born in Haryana's Jind on 23 July 1990, India's right-arm leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, is in news again but not for his bowling or being bought by any franchise for the Indian Premier League. But he is now gaining popularity amid rumours of divorce with his actor-choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma.

According to the details, the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Indian cricketer also deleted all the pictures with Dhanashree. Though Dhanashree unfollowed Yuzvendra on Instagram, she hasn't deleted any pictures with him. The couple got married on 11 December 2020.

Earlier in 2023, Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram after Yuzvendra Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."

With a Times of India confirming the divorce rumours are true, people are searching for Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth and the cars he have. Also, Dhanashree's net worth is also being searched by Chahal's fans.

"The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately," TOI quoted the sources as saying.

Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth: Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth stands at ₹45 crore. He is all set to represent Punjab Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League, as the franchise acquired him for a whopping ₹18 crore.

Chahal also garners significant income through brand endorsements, which are quite high.

Yuzvendra Chahal lifestyle: Yuzvendra Chahal lives in a his lavish house in Haryana's Gurugram and owns a collection of luxury cars. They include Porsche Cayenne S, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Rolls Royce and Lamborghini Centenario.