Zaheer Khan faces heat after IPL 2025 flop show; will Sanjiv Goenka renew LSG mentor's contract? Here's what report says

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan is facing the heat after the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise finished sixth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that commenced on Tuesday. With Rishabh Pant as captain, LSG registered just six wins from 14 games.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Zaheer was roped in as the mentor of the side, thus filling in the vacant spot created by Gautam Gambhir after the latter joining Kolkata Knight Riders before IPL 2024.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Zaheer, who signed a one-year contract, is unlikely to get an extension. Brought in to work alongside head coach Justin Langer, it is understood that there is a sense of dissatisfaction within the squad and the management.

Earlier, it was reported Langer is likely to face the axe. But if reports are to be believed currently, the focus is more on Zaheer than Langer. Goenka is known to be a passionate cricket and his team. But for the last two seasons, LSG have not been able to make the playoffs.

As LSG prepare for the next IPL cycle, it won't be surprising if there are major personnel changes in the LSG camp. Although, no official words have come out yet, but something is certainly cooking inside.

Zaheer's rapport with LSG players If pictures on social media are to be believed, Zaheer enjoyed a great rapport with captain Pant. However, the LSG captain didn't had a great season until the final game of the season when the left-hander smashed a whirlwind century. In 14 games, Pant managed 269 runs, thus drawing severe criticism from fans and experts outside.