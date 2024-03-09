IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill who scored 110 runs with 12 fours and 5 sixes after facing 150 deliveries is receiving praises for his impressive performance on the Day 2 of the fifth Test match against England in Dharamshala. Zaheer Khan has praised his natural game and confidence growth, highlighting shot off James Anderson.

“It’s not an easy stroke to play. He was out of his crease when he lofted it. Now remember, if he doesn’t get it right, he can come in for criticism for playing that stroke, but the fact that he executed it so well, just shown he trusts his instincts a lot more now," Zaheer Khan said as quoted by Jio Cinema. India vs England Live Score, 5th test Day 3 He also warned the right-hander to be prepared for the challenge when India travels in the near future travels for a series. “The conditions are slightly better for batting here. So Anderson must be thinking ‘hmm… come to England and I’ll show you," Khan said. In a video shared by Jio Cinema showed clear expression of Anderson on Gill's second six on Day 2, however, his magnificent knock came to an end after Anderson dismissed him in the 63rd over. Also Read: India vs England 5th Test: Shubman Gill's father proudly applauds as son hits century | Watch video here

Coming back to Khan, he also praised Gill's confidence giving credit to the captain and coach. “So good to see Gill playing his natural game. In the first Test, he batted with such a defensive mindset, almost went into a shell, but from there, the way he has grown in confidence is just tremendous. It’s a collective effort [Rohit and Dravid’s backing of Gill]," he said.

Meanwhile, after the end of Day 2 at the Dharamshala Test, Gill also opened up about his dismissal against Anderson and said that he did not "sight that ball properly."

"It was my first time that he's (talking about his dad) watching me play (in an international game). It was his vision (to play Test cricket) and I'm hoping that he is proud of my effort today. I thought the ball wasn't doing much at that time and instinctively I wanted to go over the top (talking about the six he hit against Anderson) and put some pressure on him. I feel good every time I go out to bat and today I missed out on that ball (the one he got dismissed). I didn't sight that ball properly, but I do feel good every time I go out to bat and hopefully, I convert these starts into a big one. I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat between us (when asked about the conversation between him and Anderson after the latter was taken for a six)," Gill said as quoted by ANI. His 110-run knock also gained him complete 4000 international runs.

