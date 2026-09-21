Zaheer Khan joins CSK as 5-time IPL champions appoint former India pacer as Stephen Fleming's replacement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday named former India pace great Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the upcoming season. Zaheer replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at helm for 18 seasons. Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season.

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The soon-to-be 48 Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was the highest wicket-taker during the historic 2011 World Cup campaign with 21 scalps. Fleming had announced last year in July that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side.

It is understood that CSK's cricket management committee comprises MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath wanted an Indian coach this time. "Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings," CSK announced on ‘X’.

'It's an honour' - Zaheer Khan Reacting to his appointment, Zaheer said its an honour for him to join the five-time IPL champions. “It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL,” Zaheer said in a statement.

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“As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history,” added the former left-arm pacer.

In fact Zaheer became CSK's first-ever Indian head coach. The franchise had former South African cricketer Keppler Wessels as the head coach in the inaugural season in 2008. Fleming played for CSK in the first season before taking over as the head coach in 2009.

Stephen Fleming - CSK's most decorated coach With five IPL title and two Champions League T20 trophies, Fleming will remain the most celebrated head coach at CSK. “Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved,” Fleming had said.

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“Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come," added the New Zealander, who took up England Test job.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in