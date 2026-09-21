Zaheer Khan joins CSK as 5-time IPL champions appoint former India pacer as Stephen Fleming's replacement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday named former India pace great Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the upcoming season. Zaheer replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at helm for 18 seasons. Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season.
The soon-to-be 48 Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was the highest wicket-taker during the historic 2011 World Cup campaign with 21 scalps. Fleming had announced last year in July that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side.
It is understood that CSK's cricket management committee comprises MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath wanted an Indian coach this time. "Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings," CSK announced on ‘X’.
Reacting to his appointment, Zaheer said its an honour for him to join the five-time IPL champions. “It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL,” Zaheer said in a statement.
“As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history,” added the former left-arm pacer.
In fact Zaheer became CSK's first-ever Indian head coach. The franchise had former South African cricketer Keppler Wessels as the head coach in the inaugural season in 2008. Fleming played for CSK in the first season before taking over as the head coach in 2009.
With five IPL title and two Champions League T20 trophies, Fleming will remain the most celebrated head coach at CSK. “Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved,” Fleming had said.
“Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come," added the New Zealander, who took up England Test job.