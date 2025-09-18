Zaheer Khan quits Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow Super Giants after just one IPL season; ex-India pacer leaves LSG because…

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has stepped down from his post at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after just one year ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Zaheer was appointed as the mentor of LSG in 2024 after Gautam Gambhir left the franchise in 2023. According to a ESPNCricinfo report, Zaheer has informed about his decision to LSG management on Thursday.

Before joining LSG, Zaheer was associated with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022. At LSG, the former Indian pacer signed a two-year contract and took charge of scouting, planning and strategy. The report stated that Zaheer's decision to part ways with LSG came after his vision didn't align with that of head Justin Langer and franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka and was affected by cluttered thinking.

In IPL 2025, LSG finished seventh n the points table with 12 points. They won just six matches and lost eight games under new captain Rishabh Pant, who became the costliest player at ₹27 crores. Having made their IPL debut in 2022, LSG made the playoffs in their first two years.