‘Zero effort’: Prasidh Krishna’s ‘embarrassing’ record in India vs Australia T20I match faces social media backlash

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Glenn Maxwell's brilliant performance in the final over led Australia to a sensational win against India in the T20I series.

Prasidh Krishna gave away 68 runs in 4 overs in the third T20I between India and Australia in Guwahati. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)Premium
In the India vs Australia T20I match in Guwahati, the Aussies needed 21 runs in the last 6 balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav gave the ball to Prasidh Krishna, a fast bowler who had already given up 45 runs in 3 overs. Krishna, however, managed to keep his previous over tight, giving away just six runs. But Glenn Maxwell stepped up in the final over, dramatically changing the game.

Maxwell hit 18 runs off the last four balls – a six and three fours – leading Australia to a sensational win in the third match of the T20I series. This performance in the final over saw Krishna concede a total of 23 runs.

Krishna ended up with a record he'd rather not have. He gave away 68 runs in his four overs. This made him the Indian bowler with the most runs conceded in a T20I match, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal's previous record of 64 runs against South Africa in 2018.

Also Read: Steve Smith, Adam Zampa fly back home ahead of India vs Australia 3rd T20

Prasidh Krishna faced significant criticism on social media for his bowling in the match.

Social media backlash

“Glenn Maxwell put an end to Prasidh Krishna's cricket career," wrote one user while adding in apparent sarcasm, “Prasidh Krishna, thank you."

Another user wondered why Mukesh Kumar had not been preferred to Prasidh Krishna while the latter was known for bowling better yorkers. “This guy couldn't defend 20," he added.

“Completely Zero effort from Prasidh Krishna. Didn't try yorker and no control over his bowling. Same with Axar Patel. I really feel bad for their respective IPL teams (sic)," wrote another.

“Prasidh Krishna, You are not a T20 bowler go to domestic matches and learn," wrote one user while hoping that the BCCI would not include the bowler in the upcoming T20 World Cup. “God bless, Rajasthan Royals," he added.

Krishna, after having been released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024.

“Letting Prasidh Krishna go is one of the best decisions taken by KKR management," wrote another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST
