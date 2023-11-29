‘Zero effort’: Prasidh Krishna’s ‘embarrassing’ record in India vs Australia T20I match faces social media backlash
Glenn Maxwell's brilliant performance in the final over led Australia to a sensational win against India in the T20I series.
In the India vs Australia T20I match in Guwahati, the Aussies needed 21 runs in the last 6 balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav gave the ball to Prasidh Krishna, a fast bowler who had already given up 45 runs in 3 overs. Krishna, however, managed to keep his previous over tight, giving away just six runs. But Glenn Maxwell stepped up in the final over, dramatically changing the game.