ZIM vs AFG: Brian Bennett ton dominates Afghanistan, joins elite list of players with centuries on Test captaincy debut

Brian Bennett started his Test captaincy debut in style as the 22-year-old slammed a hundred to put Zimbabwe on top on day 2 of the first Test against Afghanistan on Friday, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Bennett was named as the captain of Zimbabwe after Richard Ngarva was ruled out of the ongoing two-match Test series against Afghanistan.

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With an overnight score of 71 (128), Bennett started the second day from where he had left. The right-hander needed another 50 deliveries on Friday morning to reach his milestone with a boundary off Ziaur Rahman Sharifi in the 104th over. It was his third Test hundred for Zimbabwe.

At 22 years and 360 days, Bennett also became the second-youngest Zimbabwe captain to score a Test hundred. Incidentally, Bennett's maiden Test hundred had come also against Afghanistan, back in 2024 in Bulawayo. Last Bennett had scored a hundred against England in Nottingham.

Brian Bennett joins elite company In the process, Bennett became the fourth Zimbabwean to score a hundred on Test captaincy debut. Dave Houghton was the first Zimbabwe player to score a hundred on Test debut as captain in 1992. Notably, Houghton scored 121 in that game which was Zimbabwe's first-ever Test match officially, against India at Harare Sports Club.

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In the process, Houghton was Zimbabwe's first-ever Test centurion. The other batters who scored hundreds on their Test debuts as captain for Zimbabwe were Brendan Taylor (2011) and Craig Ervine (2020), both against Bangladesh in away games.

Zimbabweans with Test hundreds on captaincy debut

Players Runs Scored Opposition Year Dave Houghton 121 India 1992 Brendan Taylor 105 not out Bangladesh 2011 Criag Ervine 107 Bangladesh 2020 Brian Bennett 123 not out (batting) Afghanistan 2026

At the time of writing, Zimbabwe are well placed at 421/6 at lunch on the second day. Earlier on the opening day of the Test match, Taylor scored a hundred to put Zimbabwe in driver's seat, thus becoming the second-oldest player, at the age of 40, to score a Test hundred since the turn of the millennium. He scored 131 runs off 168 runs with 14 fours and four sixes.

Also Read | WTC points table after BAN vs WI 1st Test: India move up as Bangladesh slip

It must be noted that the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Test series is not a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). According to the WTC rules, the top nine-ranked sides in the ICC Test Rankings are eligible to compete in WTC. While Zimbabwe are ranked 10th in ICC Test Rankings, Afghanistan are yet to get a ICC rank in the longest format.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in