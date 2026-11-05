ZIM vs AFG: Why Zimbabwe handed captaincy to young Brian Bennett against Afghanistan for Test series? Decoded

Brian Bennett was handed over the Zimbabwe captaincy duties for the two-match Test series against Afghanistan, which started on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 22-year-old was handed over the leadership, as regular captain Richard Ngarava continuing his recovery from a back injury.
Bennett will lead a side that retains much of the core group which registered Zimbabwe's biggest-ever Test victory in June, beating Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs at Harare Sports Club. Bennett was Zimbabwe's 15th Test captain in history.
Also missing the series for Zimbabwe was fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga, who has been ruled out of the series through injury. Blessing Muzarabani spearheaded the pace attack, with Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Matigimu and uncapped Ernest Masuku providing further options.
Meanwhile, Belgium-born all-rounder Antum Naqvi has made his Test debit for Zimbabwe after meeting the International Cricket Council (ICC) eligibility criteria. The 27-year-old, whose parents migrated from India and Pakistan to Belgium, moved to Australia when he was four years old.
A qualified commercial pilot, Naqvi played cricket in Australia, before former Zimbabwe international player Solomon Mire encouraged him to try cricket for the African nation. Naqvi's made his first-class debut in Zimbabwe domestic cricket in 2023, playing for Mid West Rhinos in the Logan Cup against Eagles and scored 140 not out at no.6.
Leading the national team for the first time in international cricket, Bennett won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan. At lunch, Zimbabwe reached 104/1 in 28 overs, with Ben Curran (39 not out) and Brendan Taylor (25 not out). Innocent Kaia was dismissed for 34.
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Shahidullah Kamal, Rahmat Shah(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rahmanullah, Qais Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett(c), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Antum Naqvi, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani