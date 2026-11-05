ZIM vs AFG: Why Zimbabwe handed captaincy to young Brian Bennett against Afghanistan for Test series? Decoded

Brian Bennett was handed over the Zimbabwe captaincy duties for the two-match Test series against Afghanistan, which started on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 22-year-old was handed over the leadership, as regular captain Richard Ngarava continuing his recovery from a back injury.

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Bennett will lead a side that retains much of the core group which registered Zimbabwe's biggest-ever Test victory in June, beating Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs at Harare Sports Club. Bennett was Zimbabwe's 15th Test captain in history.

Also Read | ZIM vs AUS: Travis Head scores fastest ODI ton by an Aussie against Zimbabwe

Also missing the series for Zimbabwe was fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga, who has been ruled out of the series through injury. Blessing Muzarabani spearheaded the pace attack, with Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Matigimu and uncapped Ernest Masuku providing further options.

Belgium-born Antum Naqvi makes Zimbabwe debut Meanwhile, Belgium-born all-rounder Antum Naqvi has made his Test debit for Zimbabwe after meeting the International Cricket Council (ICC) eligibility criteria. The 27-year-old, whose parents migrated from India and Pakistan to Belgium, moved to Australia when he was four years old.

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A qualified commercial pilot, Naqvi played cricket in Australia, before former Zimbabwe international player Solomon Mire encouraged him to try cricket for the African nation. Naqvi's made his first-class debut in Zimbabwe domestic cricket in 2023, playing for Mid West Rhinos in the Logan Cup against Eagles and scored 140 not out at no.6.

Leading the national team for the first time in international cricket, Bennett won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan. At lunch, Zimbabwe reached 104/1 in 28 overs, with Ben Curran (39 not out) and Brendan Taylor (25 not out). Innocent Kaia was dismissed for 34.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test playing XIs Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Shahidullah Kamal, Rahmat Shah(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rahmanullah, Qais Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi

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Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett(c), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Antum Naqvi, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in