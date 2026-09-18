ZIM vs AUS: Australia's Cooper Connolly sets new record with 69-ball 78 in 2nd ODI; check details

Australia batter Cooper Connolly set a new benchmark during the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, after he became the youngest Aussie to register three consecutive 50-plus scores in men's ODIs. He did so at the age of 23 years and 27 days old.

The left-hander's sequence began with his maiden ODI century against Bangladesh in June. Connolly struck 149 from 134 deliveries in the third ODI in Dhaka, becoming the youngest Australian man since Ricky Ponting to score an ODI century.

He followed that performance with a knock of 51 from 46 balls against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the current series on Tuesday.

Connolly continues his positive form Connolly then continued his positive form in Harare on Friday, scoring 78 from 69 balls. His innings included three sixes and helped Australia maintain the momentum generated by openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

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Connolly's contribution came after Travis Head produced the headline performance of Australia's innings.

The opener smashed 112 from 84 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, and reached his century from 75 deliveries. Head and Marsh put together a 130-run opening partnership before Marsh was dismissed for 53.

Connolly subsequently joined the attack with Head before Australia's innings moved into its middle phase. After Head's dismissal, Connolly continued to find boundaries and formed part of Australia's strong finish alongside Ollie Peake, who scored 30 runs. Australia finished their innings at 356/6 from 50 overs.

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His latest performance further underlined his growing role in Australia's limited-overs plans ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Connolly is already part of Australia's World Cup plans, with the ODI series against Zimbabwe and South Africa providing opportunities for him to establish himself in the side.

Connolly's development has also been notable because of his all-round ability. He returned to bowling during the Zimbabwe series after a five-month absence caused by back issues and took one wicket in the opening ODI. He has therefore contributed in both departments during the tour.

At just 23, Connolly has already made significant progress in international cricket. He made his ODI debut against England in September 2024 and subsequently became the youngest Australian to take an ODI five-wicket haul when he claimed 5/22 against South Africa in 2025. He was also named the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year in early 2026.

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