Zimbabwe create history, defeat Australia by 23 runs in T20 World Cup 2026: Check how Group B points table look now

Zimbabwe have created history by defeating Australia by 23 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Before this, the only time the African nation defeated the legendary cricket team in a T20 World Cup was in 2007. These two teams have played just 3 T20 matches before this. Now, the stats stand poised at 2-2.

Zimbabwe posted 169/2in their 20 overs, driven by an unbeaten 64 from Brian Bennett. Captain Sikandar Raza added a brisk 25 off 13 balls.

Australia’s chase began badly as the top order lost 4 wickets for just 38 runs during the powerplay. The innings started poorly as Josh Inglis departed quickly after scoring 8. Captain Travis Head made 17 before falling. Cameron Green and Tim David were dismissed without scoring.

Glenn Maxwell attempted to rebuild the innings with a steady 31 from 32 balls. Lower-order efforts from Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis added a few useful runs though none produced a decisive late surge.

Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans led the attack. Muzarabani claimed 4 while Evans had 3 wickets. Blessing was declared the Player of the Match.

With this win Zimbabwe move to 4 points and join Sri Lanka at the top of the table. Final positions will still depend on net run rate (NRR).

The defeat leaves Australia under heavy pressure in the remaining matches against Oman and Sri Lanka. They must win both to secure a place in the Super 8 stage.

Group B Points Table Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have emerged as the early leaders in Group B of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, both maintaining unbeaten records after 2 matches.

Sri Lanka sit at the top of the table with a superior net run rate (+3.125). Zimbabwe follow closely in second place with +1.984.

Australia currently occupy 3rd position with 1 win and 1 loss. This defeat leaves them with a limited margin for error in the remaining group fixtures. Their positive NRR (+1.100) keeps qualification hopes alive.

Ireland and Oman remain winless after 2 matches each and are placed at the bottom of the standings. The group remains competitive with only the top 2 teams advancing to the next stage.

Zim vs AUS in 2007 In the 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe stunned reigning ODI champions Australia with a dramatic 5-wicket win from the final ball. Australia batted first after winning the toss but were limited to 138/9. They had a powerful lineup led by legends like Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.

Zimbabwe’s chase was guided by wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor, who remained unbeaten on 60 from 45 balls. He earned the Player of the Match award for a composed innings.

In the final over, 12 runs were required from Nathan Bracken. Taylor struck an early boundary before Zimbabwe secured victory through 4 leg byes from the second-last delivery.

The result became one of the tournament’s biggest shocks. However, Zimbabwe did not reach the Super 8 because of a heavy defeat against England.

Who is Matt Renshaw? Matt Renshaw was Australia's sole warrior. His 65 off 44 balls kept Australia’s hopes alive until the 19th over. His T20 career has evolved from a red-ball opener into a powerful middle-order batter.

In the 2025-26 BBL season, he scored 324 runs in 10 innings for Brisbane Heat, averaging 36 with a strike rate above 150. During the 2026 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, he made a steady 37 off 33 balls against Ireland