Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani handed two-year ban from playing PSL for switching to IPL

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he decided to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) instead.

Blessing Muzarabani had gone unsold at both the IPL and PSL auctions, but later, Islamabad United signed him as a replacement player. However, he later pulled out of PSL and was signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman.

Mustafizur was released by KKR after the franchise initially acquired him for ₹9.20 crore. He was released amid political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

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PSL releases statement on Blessing Muzarabani "Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency.

"Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements," a statement from the PSL said.

"The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach," added the statement. Last year, South Africa cricketer Corbin Bosch had also received a one-year ban from the PSL for preferring a deal with Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025.

Spencer Johnson and Dasun Shanaka also gave up their PSL contracts to play in the ongoing IPL. Spencer Johnson joined Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Nathan Ellis, whereas Dasun Shanaka joined Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Sam Curran.

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Muzarabani, the Zimbabwe pacer, has taken four wickets from two matches for KKR so far. All of his wickets came in KKR's latest game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), wherein he registered figures of 4/41.

Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in 10th and last place with just one point from four matches. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have suffered defeats against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.