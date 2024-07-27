Zimbabwe player creates new cricket record first time in 147-yr history; but, he shouldn’t be proud of that, here’s why

  • Clive Madande conceding 42 byes in a Test innings while playing with Ireland, which happened for the first time in 147-year cricket history when a wicketkeeper conceded over 40 byes in a Test match.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Zimbabwe's Clive Madande watches the ball after playing a shot during the first T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP/file)
Zimbabwe’s Clive Madande watches the ball after playing a shot during the first T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP/file)(AFP)

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman Clive Madande had a tough Test debut this week. He broke the unwanted 90-year-old record of conceding 42 byes in a Test innings.

In the first innings, the 24-year-old Madande was also dismissed for a golden duck by Ireland's McBrine. To be fair, not all the byes he conceded were Madande's fault, as he also had to contend with some undisciplined bowling and some late swinging deliveries.

However, there's a silver lining for the young player in that the record he broke was set by England's Les Ames, who is regarded as one of the game's greatest wicketkeepers.

In a match against Australia at The Oval in 1934, Ames had given away 37 byes in an innings that saw the Kiwis eventually post a total of 327 runs.

However, Madande registered himself as a special wicketkeeper as he conceded 42 byes in Test cricket, the first time in 147-year cricket history that a wicketkeeper conceded over 40 byes in a Test match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Test:

Looking at the scorecard, batting first, Zimbabwe's Prince Masvaure scored 74 off 152 deliveries, while Joylord Gumbie (49) and Sean Williams (35) made important contributions to reach 210 runs.

For Ireland, Barry McCarthy and Andy McBrine each took three wickets, Mark Adair took two, and Craig Young and Curtis Campher each clinched one wicket.

Chasing 211 runs in the first innings, Ireland scored 250 runs and were all out, all thanks to Peter Moor's 79 off 105 deliveries. It is interesting to note that Moor is a former Zimbabwe international player, and this was his highest score for Ireland. Apart from Moor, no other Irish player could breach the 30-run mark.

Bowling to Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Tanaka Chivanga picked two wickets each, while Tendai Chatara and Sean Williams took two wickets each.

According to the latest data available, Zimbabwe scored 79/3 after 25 overs and is leading by 40 runs.

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 05:34 PM IST

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Zimbabwe player creates new cricket record first time in 147-yr history; but, he shouldn't be proud of that, here's why

