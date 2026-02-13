Zimbabwe take down Australia after 19 years at T20 World Cup; here's list of records broken in AUS vs ZIM clash

Zimbabwe produced the first major upset at the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday as Sikander Raza's men defeated Australia by 23 runs in a Group B clash in Colombo. Asked to bat first on a tough batting track, Zimbabwe made full use of fresh conditions with openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani putting on 61 runs for the first wicket.

Although Marumani was caught by Josh Inglis off the bowling of Marcus Stoinis, Bennet went on in his own form, dispatching the opposition bowlers to all around the park. Ryan Burl (35) also got a start, but couldn't continue beyond 30 deliveries. Captain Sikander Raza scored 25 not out in 13 balls.

Advertisement

Also Read | AUS vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe upset Australia by 23 runs

Bennett carried his bat for his 64 off 56 balls, studded with seven fours as Zimbabwe put on board 169/2 in 20 overs. In reply, Australia, plagued by injuries, were never in chase, losing Josh Inglis, captain Travis Head, Cameron Green and Tim David with just 29 runs on board in the fifth over.

Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw added 77 runs for the fifth wicket, but once the partnership was broken, it was all Zimbabwe bowlers in Colombo. Australia were eventually all out for 146, despite Matt Renshaw's 65.

List of records broken in AUS vs ZIM Historic double: This was Zimbabwe's second win over Australia at a T20 World Cup stage. The last time Zimbabwe defeated Australia in the tournament was in 2007 in the inaugural edition.

Career-best for Blessing Muzarabani: The Zimbabwean pacer's figures of 4/17 are his best in his career in the shortest format.

100-wicket milestone: Blessing Muzarabani became the third playerfor Zimbabwe to take 100 T20I wickets. He reached the milestone with the wicket of Adam Zampa. Before Muzarabani, Sikander Raza (103) and Richard Ngarava (111) took more than 100 wickets for Zimbabwe.

Blessing Muzarabani's four wickets takes him to the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament so far. Muzarabani now has seven wickets to his name, behind USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk (8).

Advertisement

Ben Curran replaces Brendan Taylor for Zimbabwe Meanwhile, veteran Brendan Taylor was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a right hamstring injury during Zimbabwe’s opening match against Oman in Colombo on February 9. It was confirmed by Raza during the coin toss. Ben Curran has been named as a replacement.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has confirmed that Ben Curran has been named as a replacement for Brendan Taylor in Zimbabwe’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Following a medical assessment, it was determined that he will not recover in time to take any further part in the competition,” Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

Ben, who is a sibling of England all-rounder Sam Curran, has played eight Tests and eight ODIs for Zimbabwe and is yet to make his debut in T20Is. Ben will join the Zimbabwe squad in Sri Lanka.