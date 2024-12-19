Active Stocks
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 to start at 01:00 PM

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:00 PM

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start on 19 Dec 2024 at 01:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe squad -
Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza
Afghanistan squad -
Abdul Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Rashid Khan

19 Dec 2024, 12:03:40 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
