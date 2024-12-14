Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 to start at 05:00 PM

3 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Livemint

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start at 05:00 PM

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25Premium
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start on 14 Dec 2024 at 05:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
Afghanistan squad -
Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

14 Dec 2024, 04:52:44 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

14 Dec 2024, 04:52:44 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani(WK), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(C), Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.

14 Dec 2024, 04:12:28 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

