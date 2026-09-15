Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Cooper Connolly key for Australia after Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh depart

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat first in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Tuesday at the Harare Sports Club. This is Australia's first ODI series in Zimbabwe since 2014, and their first visit of any kind since the 2018 T20I tri-series.
Zimbabwe vs Australia 2026 ODIs - All you need to know
Notably, Mitchell Marsh is the only squad member who toured Zimbabwe in 2014 and he is playing his 100th ODI today. As far as the stats are concerned, Australia have won seven ODIs out of 10 in Harare.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
OUTTTT!!!! What a one-handed catch by Brendan Taylor behind the stumps. Josh Inglis looked to drive on the up off Newman Nyamhuri, but gets an edge only for Taylor to pull off a stunning catch. Another wicket for Nyamhuri. Australia are three wickets down for 84 runs.
OUTTTT!!!! Another setback for Australia. Captain Mitchell Marsh, who was looking dangerous, is caught by Brian Bennett. Newman Nyamhuri bangs the ball wide of length as Marsh slashes. The Australian captain fails to get on the top of the bounce, only to be caught by Brian Bennett. Marsh walks out for 36. AUS 78/2 (11)
Despite the departure of Travis Head, captain Mitchell Marsh, along with Cooper Connolly is rebuilding the innings, with both the batters scoring a few boundaries. AUS 47/1 (6)
OUTTTT!!!!! Great start by Zimbabwe after losing the toss. Dangerman Travis Head tries to cut a Brad Evan delivery but instead, cops on to his own stumps to walk back in the second over of the day. Tough start for the visitors. AUS 10/1 (2)
Unfortunately, no television channel has bought the broadcast rights in India for Australia's tour of Zimbabwe 2026. But the Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI series will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first. This is Australia's first ODI series in Zimbabwe since 2014, and their first visit of any kind since the 2018 T20I tri-series. Notably, Mitchell Marsh is the only squad member who toured Zimbabwe in 2014 and he is playing his 100th ODI today. As far as the stats are concerned, Australia have won seven ODIs out of 10 in Harare.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI in Harare.
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