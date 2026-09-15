Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Cooper Connolly key for Australia after Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh depart

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat first in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Tuesday at the Harare Sports Club. This is Australia's first ODI series in Zimbabwe since 2014, and their first visit of any kind since the 2018 T20I tri-series.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 2026 ODIs - All you need to know

Notably, Mitchell Marsh is the only squad member who toured Zimbabwe in 2014 and he is playing his 100th ODI today. As far as the stats are concerned, Australia have won seven ODIs out of 10 in Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani