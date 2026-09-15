Subscribe
Live Update

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Cooper Connolly key for Australia after Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh depart

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Australia have lost both the openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh inside 10 overs after opting to bat first in Harare.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Sep 2026, 02:11:17 PM IST
Advertisement
ZIM vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: Australia have opted to bat.
ZIM vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: Australia have opted to bat. (X/Zimbabwe Cricket)

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat first in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Tuesday at the Harare Sports Club. This is Australia's first ODI series in Zimbabwe since 2014, and their first visit of any kind since the 2018 T20I tri-series.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 2026 ODIs - All you need to know

Notably, Mitchell Marsh is the only squad member who toured Zimbabwe in 2014 and he is playing his 100th ODI today. As far as the stats are concerned, Australia have won seven ODIs out of 10 in Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
15 Sep 2026, 02:11:14 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Australia lose Josh Inglis

OUTTTT!!!! What a one-handed catch by Brendan Taylor behind the stumps. Josh Inglis looked to drive on the up off Newman Nyamhuri, but gets an edge only for Taylor to pull off a stunning catch. Another wicket for Nyamhuri. Australia are three wickets down for 84 runs.

15 Sep 2026, 01:54:53 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Mitchell Marsh departs

OUTTTT!!!! Another setback for Australia. Captain Mitchell Marsh, who was looking dangerous, is caught by Brian Bennett. Newman Nyamhuri bangs the ball wide of length as Marsh slashes. The Australian captain fails to get on the top of the bounce, only to be caught by Brian Bennett. Marsh walks out for 36. AUS 78/2 (11)

15 Sep 2026, 01:28:53 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Mitchell Marsh, Cooper Connolly rebuild Australia

Despite the departure of Travis Head, captain Mitchell Marsh, along with Cooper Connolly is rebuilding the innings, with both the batters scoring a few boundaries. AUS 47/1 (6)

Advertisement
15 Sep 2026, 01:27:19 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Brad Evans strikes

OUTTTT!!!!! Great start by Zimbabwe after losing the toss. Dangerman Travis Head tries to cut a Brad Evan delivery but instead, cops on to his own stumps to walk back in the second over of the day. Tough start for the visitors. AUS 10/1 (2)

15 Sep 2026, 01:20:07 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Where to watch in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel has bought the broadcast rights in India for Australia's tour of Zimbabwe 2026. But the Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI series will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

15 Sep 2026, 01:19:30 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Australia playing XI

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Advertisement
15 Sep 2026, 01:19:20 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Zimbabwe playing XI

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

15 Sep 2026, 01:19:04 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Toss report in Harare

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first. This is Australia's first ODI series in Zimbabwe since 2014, and their first visit of any kind since the 2018 T20I tri-series. Notably, Mitchell Marsh is the only squad member who toured Zimbabwe in 2014 and he is playing his 100th ODI today. As far as the stats are concerned, Australia have won seven ODIs out of 10 in Harare.

15 Sep 2026, 01:16:47 PM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI in Harare.

Advertisement
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsAustralia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Cooper Connolly key for Australia after Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh depart
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts