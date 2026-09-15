Zimbabwe vs Australia ODIs 2026: Full schedule, complete squads, date, time & when & where to watch ZIM vs AUS in India

Australia are touring Zimbabwe after 12 years as both teams are preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup in the horizon. The two teams will play a three-match ODI series, starting on September 15, with all the games to be played at the Harare Sports Club. The last time Australia toured the African nation was in 2014 for a tri-series which also involved South Africa.

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Both the teams will be approaching the series with contrasting priorities. Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia will be using the six-match African tour as a build up for the next year's mega event. Post the Zimbabwe series, Australia will travel to South Africa for another three-match ODI series.

Also Read | Australia name squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe, South Africa

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be looking to build on their recent success against the Australians. Earlier this year, Zimbabwe defeated Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026, an upset that saw the 2021 champions take the exit route from the group stage for the first time in the history.

Form-wise, Australia have struggled for consistency, winning 13 of their last 28 ODI games. Zimbabwe on the other hand, have recently defeated Bangladesh in an ODI series at home. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are the joint hosts of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Australia in India? Unfortunately, no television channel has bought the broadcast rights in India for Australia's tour of Zimbabwe 2026. But the Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI series will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

Also Read | ICC unveils 12 host venues and official brand for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027

Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Australia globally?

Country Where to watch India FanCode Pakistan Tapmad Bangladesh Tapmad Australia Kayo Sports & Foxtel United Kingdom Hotstar Canada Hotstar Singapore Hotstar Zimbabwe ZBC

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2026 complete schedule

Date Match Venue Time (in IST) September 15 Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Harare Sports Club 1 PM September 18 Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club 1 PM September 20 Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club 1 PM

Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI squads Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in