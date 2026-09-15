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Zimbabwe vs Australia ODIs 2026: Full schedule, complete squads, date, time & when & where to watch ZIM vs AUS in India

Zimbabwe are hosting Australia for the first time after 2014. Both sides will be playing a three-match ODI series, as a preparation for the next year's ODI World Cup. All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Sep 2026, 12:49 PM IST
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Australia's Mitchell Marsh (L) and Zimbabwe captain Sikander Raza ahead of the ODI series.
Australia's Mitchell Marsh (L) and Zimbabwe captain Sikander Raza ahead of the ODI series. (X/Zimbabwe Cricket)
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Australia are touring Zimbabwe after 12 years as both teams are preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup in the horizon. The two teams will play a three-match ODI series, starting on September 15, with all the games to be played at the Harare Sports Club. The last time Australia toured the African nation was in 2014 for a tri-series which also involved South Africa.

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Both the teams will be approaching the series with contrasting priorities. Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia will be using the six-match African tour as a build up for the next year's mega event. Post the Zimbabwe series, Australia will travel to South Africa for another three-match ODI series.

Also Read | Australia name squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe, South Africa

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be looking to build on their recent success against the Australians. Earlier this year, Zimbabwe defeated Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026, an upset that saw the 2021 champions take the exit route from the group stage for the first time in the history.

Form-wise, Australia have struggled for consistency, winning 13 of their last 28 ODI games. Zimbabwe on the other hand, have recently defeated Bangladesh in an ODI series at home. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are the joint hosts of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Australia in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel has bought the broadcast rights in India for Australia's tour of Zimbabwe 2026. But the Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI series will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

Also Read | ICC unveils 12 host venues and official brand for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027

Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Australia globally?

CountryWhere to watch
IndiaFanCode
PakistanTapmad
BangladeshTapmad
AustraliaKayo Sports & Foxtel
United KingdomHotstar
CanadaHotstar
SingaporeHotstar
ZimbabweZBC

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2026 complete schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (in IST)
September 15Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODIHarare Sports Club1 PM
September 18Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODIHarare Sports Club1 PM
September 20Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODIHarare Sports Club1 PM
Also Read | 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshis blistering 81 powers India to 192/5 against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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