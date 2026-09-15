Zimbabwe vs Australia ODIs 2026: Full schedule, complete squads, date, time & when & where to watch ZIM vs AUS in India

Australia are touring Zimbabwe after 12 years as both teams are preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup in the horizon. The two teams will play a three-match ODI series, starting on September 15, with all the games to be played at the Harare Sports Club. The last time Australia toured the African nation was in 2014 for a tri-series which also involved South Africa.
Both the teams will be approaching the series with contrasting priorities. Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia will be using the six-match African tour as a build up for the next year's mega event. Post the Zimbabwe series, Australia will travel to South Africa for another three-match ODI series.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be looking to build on their recent success against the Australians. Earlier this year, Zimbabwe defeated Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026, an upset that saw the 2021 champions take the exit route from the group stage for the first time in the history.
Form-wise, Australia have struggled for consistency, winning 13 of their last 28 ODI games. Zimbabwe on the other hand, have recently defeated Bangladesh in an ODI series at home. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are the joint hosts of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Unfortunately, no television channel has bought the broadcast rights in India for Australia's tour of Zimbabwe 2026. But the Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI series will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.
|Country
|Where to watch
|India
|FanCode
|Pakistan
|Tapmad
|Bangladesh
|Tapmad
|Australia
|Kayo Sports & Foxtel
|United Kingdom
|Hotstar
|Canada
|Hotstar
|Singapore
|Hotstar
|Zimbabwe
|ZBC
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (in IST)
|September 15
|Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI
|Harare Sports Club
|1 PM
|September 18
|Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODI
|Harare Sports Club
|1 PM
|September 20
|Zimbabwe vs Australia 3rd ODI
|Harare Sports Club
|1 PM
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa