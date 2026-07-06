Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI playing XIs: When & where to watch ZIM vs BAN in India on TV & online - Complete details

After a commanding victory of Bangladesh in the one-off Test match, Zimbabwe are aiming for another upset over their Asian rivals as the three-match ODI series kicked off at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. Zimbabwe have opted to bat first after Richard Ngarava won the toss against Bangladesh in the first ODI.

Advertisement

The ODI series marks a new era in Zimbabwean cricket as Richard Ngarava takes charge as the new captain across format, with the support of experienced campaigners Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza. Earlier, it was under Ngarava's leadership, Zimbabwe recorded their biggest-ever Test win, when they defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs.

The ODI series also serves as a perfect preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup for both Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. It must be noted that Zimbabwe are one of the co-hosts of the 2027 ODI World Cup along with South Africa and first-time hosts Namibia.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Playing XIs Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Advertisement

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava(c), Blessing Muzarabani

When and where to watch ZIM vs BAN in India? In India, no television channels will live telecast the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series. But fans can still catch the action on FanCode app and website on a valid subscription or match pass.

Country Where to watch on TV Live Streaming details India None FanCode Bangladesh GTV (Gazi TV) and T Sports Rabbitholebd Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC TV) and selected SuperSport channels TBD

The tour is Bangladesh's first in Zimbabwe since 2022 when the hosts won both the T20I and ODI series with an identical margin of 2-1. It will also mark Zimbabwe's first home assignment of the year since their historic T20 World Cup 2026 campaign where the African nation defeated the likes of Australia and Sri Lanka to qualify for the Super 8 stage for the first time.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe have also named Innocent Kaia, who earned a recall in the ODI squad following a superb hundred against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Ngarava will headline a pace attack that features the likes of Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Ernest Masuku.

The spin department in the ODI series will have Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere and Wellington Masakadza.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh complete schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) Result Only Test June 28 - July 2 Harare Sports Club Finished By an innings & 85 runs 1st ODI July 6 Harare Sports Club 1 PM TBD 2nd ODI July 9 Harare Sports Club 1 PM TBD 3rd ODI July 11 Harare Sports Club 1 PM TBD 1st T20I July 15 Queens Sports Club 4 PM TBD 2nd T20I July 17 Queens Sports Club 4 PM TBD 3rd T20I July 19 Queens Sports Club 4 PM TBD

Following the ODI series, both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will face-off in a three-match T20I series which starts on July 15. All the ODIs will be played at the Harare Sports Clubs while Queen Sports Club will play hosts all the T20Is matches.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI squads Zimbabwe: Richard Ngarava (C), Innocent Kaia, Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Ernest Masuku, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer, Roy Kaia.

Advertisement

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in