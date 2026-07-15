Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 T20Is: Full squads, match dates, venues, when and where to watch ZIM vs BAN in India?

After clinching the one-off Test as well as the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at home, Zimbabwe will look to wrap up the home series with a T20I series victory over the Tigers.
Zimbabwe will be hoping to capitalise on home conditions and carry forward the positives from the earlier legs of the tour.
The hosts have shown steady progress in recent years, particularly at home and will once again rely on a combination of experienced campaigners and emerging talents to challenge Bangladesh.
A strong showing in the T20Is will not only boost confidence but also provide valuable preparation for future ICC events, that includes the T20 World Cup 2028.
Zimbabwe have already qualified for the T20 World Cup 2028 after reaching the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, which included victories over former champions Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage.
Zimbabwe have proven match-winners in the side, including skipper Sikandar Raza, as well as Blessing Muzarabani and Brian Bennett. Muzarabani is set to lead the pace attack.
He was a standout performer for the African side at the T20 World Cup 2026, taking 13 wickets. He will be supported by Richard Ngarava, who was recently appointed Zimbabwe's Test and ODI skipper.
Ngarava registered figures of 2/18 and 3/32 in the one-off Test against Bangladesh, and took six wickets from two ODIs.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be aiming to end the tour on a positive note after navigating the longer formats. Towhid Hridoy is leading the Tigers due to the absence of regular skipper Litton Das, who has been ruled out due to a calf injury.
The visitors have assembled a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners such as Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Towhid Hridoy alongside emerging talents including Nahid Rana and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain. This will give the team management an opportunity to assess combinations and bench strength.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba
Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy (Captain), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I
|15 July
|4 PM
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I
|17 July
|4 PM
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I
|19 July
|4 PM
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
There won't be a live TV broadcast in India for the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20I series. The match will be streamed LIVE on the Fancode app and website on a subscription basis.
Fans can either get the match pass for ₹25 per match or the tour pass for ₹59. The tour pass will cover all three T20Is.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
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