LIVE UPDATES

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 1st T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 05:00 PM

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Livemint

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 05:00 PM

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025Premium
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start on 22 Feb 2025 at 05:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe squad -
Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
Ireland squad -
Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys

22 Feb 2025, 04:12:18 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
1st T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

