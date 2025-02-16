Active Stocks
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:00 PM
LIVE UPDATES

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:00 PM

Updated: 16 Feb 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Livemint

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 01:00 PM

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start on 16 Feb 2025 at 01:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe squad -
Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Jordan Neill, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys

16 Feb 2025, 12:45:23 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys.

16 Feb 2025, 12:43:53 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.

16 Feb 2025, 12:02:41 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

