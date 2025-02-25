Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 10:00 PM

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Livemint

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 PM

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025Premium
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start on 25 Feb 2025 at 10:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe squad -
Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys

25 Feb 2025, 09:05:47 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
3rd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 10:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

