ZIM VS OMA, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Zimbabwe opt to bowl after Sikander Raza wins toss in Colombo

ZIM vs OMA Live Score: Zimbabwe captain Sikander Raza has won the toss and opted to field first against Oman in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash on Monday in Colombo.
Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Bradley Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Sikandar Raza (c), Brendan Taylor, Richard Ngarava,Tony Munyonga/Blessing Muzarabani.
Zimbabwe captain Sikander Raza has won the toss and opted to field first.
Oman: Jatinder Singh (captain), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan
It must be noted Aamir Kaleem wasn't a part of the 15-member squad which was announced initially. He was included at the last minute in place of Hasnain Shah.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer
Oman are coming into the World Cup with confidence from the Asia Cup, especially in their game against India. Although they lost against the Men in Blue, Oman took much inspiration to win their six out of seven games during the Asian Qualifiers. In the warm-ups, Oman defeated Sri Lanka A and Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe are returning to the World Cup stage after 1991 days. They are coming on the back of a perfect run in the African Qualifiers, winning all their matches to seal the ticket. During the warm-up games, Zimbabwe defeated Netherlands by 29 runs. However, they were given a reality check when Oman chased down 188.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Oman in Colombo.