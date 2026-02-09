Subscribe

ZIM VS OMA, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Zimbabwe opt to bowl after Sikander Raza wins toss in Colombo

ZIM vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe and Oman will start their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 in a Group A clash on Monday in Colombo.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Feb 2026, 02:42:33 PM IST
Advertisement
ZIM VS OMA, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sikander Raza will lead Zimbabwe.
ZIM VS OMA, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sikander Raza will lead Zimbabwe.

ZIM vs OMA Live Score: Zimbabwe captain Sikander Raza has won the toss and opted to field first against Oman in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash on Monday in Colombo.

Zimbabwe vs Oman playing XIs

Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Bradley Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Sikandar Raza (c), Brendan Taylor, Richard Ngarava,Tony Munyonga/Blessing Muzarabani.

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
9 Feb 2026, 02:40:23 PM IST

ZIM vs OMA Live Score: Zimbwbe wins toss, opts to field

Zimbabwe captain Sikander Raza has won the toss and opted to field first.

9 Feb 2026, 02:21:53 PM IST

ZIM vs OMA Live Score: Oman squad

Oman: Jatinder Singh (captain), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan

It must be noted Aamir Kaleem wasn't a part of the 15-member squad which was announced initially. He was included at the last minute in place of Hasnain Shah.

9 Feb 2026, 02:20:39 PM IST

ZIM vs OMA Live Score: Zimbabwe squad

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer

Advertisement
9 Feb 2026, 02:20:12 PM IST

ZIM vs OMA Live Score: All about Oman's preparation

Oman are coming into the World Cup with confidence from the Asia Cup, especially in their game against India. Although they lost against the Men in Blue, Oman took much inspiration to win their six out of seven games during the Asian Qualifiers. In the warm-ups, Oman defeated Sri Lanka A and Zimbabwe.

9 Feb 2026, 02:17:51 PM IST

ZIM vs OMA Live Score: Zimbabwe's prep leading to the World Cup

Zimbabwe are returning to the World Cup stage after 1991 days. They are coming on the back of a perfect run in the African Qualifiers, winning all their matches to seal the ticket. During the warm-up games, Zimbabwe defeated Netherlands by 29 runs. However, they were given a reality check when Oman chased down 188.

Advertisement
9 Feb 2026, 01:39:44 PM IST

ZIM vs OMA Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Oman in Colombo.

CricketWorld Cup
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsZIM VS OMA, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Zimbabwe opt to bowl after Sikander Raza wins toss in Colombo
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts