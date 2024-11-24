Active Stocks
Fri Nov 22 2024 15:29:48
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.10 2.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.80 1.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.05 4.51%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 571.40 2.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,265.95 3.49%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 6 overs is 41/1
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 6 overs is 41/1

11 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 41/1 after 6 overs, Tadiwanashe Marumani at 20 runs and Dion Myers at 0 runs

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024Premium
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score :

Zimbabwe Innings Highlights :

  • A Jamal, F Akram, H Khan makes their ODI debut for Pakistan
  • B Bennett, T Gwandu makes their ODI debut for Zimbabwe

    24 Nov 2024, 01:37:10 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 41/1 after 6 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Tadiwanashe Marumani 20 (19)
    Dion Myers 0 (0)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Hasnain 0/16 (3)

    24 Nov 2024, 01:36:10 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tadiwanashe Marumani is out and Zimbabwe at 40/1 after 5.5 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! run out (Abdullah Shafique).

    24 Nov 2024, 01:29:09 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 37/0 after 5 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Joylord Gumbie 14 (15)
    Tadiwanashe Marumani 19 (15)
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 0/24 (3)

    24 Nov 2024, 01:27:39 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Tadiwanashe Marumani smashed a Four on Aamer Jamal bowling . Zimbabwe at 32/0 after 4.3 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! This time Tadiwanashe Marumani goes over cover for four more. On a length, outside off. Tadiwanashe Marumani takes a good stride in front and lofts this over cover for a boundary. Tadiwanashe Marumani is slowly getting into his groove.

    24 Nov 2024, 01:26:39 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Tadiwanashe Marumani smashed a Four on Aamer Jamal bowling . Zimbabwe at 28/0 after 4.2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Flicked away into the gap and four more. These two are dealing in boundaries. Pitched-up, down the leg. Tadiwanashe Marumani flicks this towards the deep square leg region and gets another four runs to the total.

    24 Nov 2024, 01:23:39 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 23/0 after 4 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Joylord Gumbie 12 (14)
    Tadiwanashe Marumani 8 (10)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Hasnain 0/12 (2)

    24 Nov 2024, 01:23:09 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Mohammad Hasnain bowling . Zimbabwe at 23/0 after 3.4 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Finely tickled away for four. Back of a length around middle and leg, Joylord Gumbie plays this late and just gets enough bat on this to take it finely wide of the fine leg fielder to his right for a boundary behind the stumps.

    24 Nov 2024, 01:19:39 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 19/0 after 3 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Tadiwanashe Marumani 8 (10)
    Joylord Gumbie 8 (8)
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 0/10 (2)

    24 Nov 2024, 01:15:39 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Tadiwanashe Marumani smashed a Six on Aamer Jamal bowling . Zimbabwe at 16/0 after 2.1 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! DIPATCHED FROM THE GET-GO! Pitched up around the pads, Tadiwanashe Marumani gets in a good position early and flicks this all the way over the fence towards the deep square leg region for six runs.

    24 Nov 2024, 01:14:09 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 9/0 after 2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Joylord Gumbie 8 (8)
    Tadiwanashe Marumani 0 (4)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Hasnain 0/8 (1)

    24 Nov 2024, 01:14:09 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Mohammad Hasnain bowling . Zimbabwe at 9/0 after 1.6 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! WOW! Gorgeous looking stroke for four. Good length on off, Joylord Gumbie gets right behind the line of it, presents a full face of his bat and drives this past the diving mid off fielder to his right for a boundary. Comfortably the best struck stroke of the game so far.

    24 Nov 2024, 01:12:39 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Mohammad Hasnain bowling . Zimbabwe at 5/0 after 1.4 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Fortunate for Joylord and he will accept this boundary with both hands. Good length wide of off, Joylord Gumbie goes for the cut but manages to get an inside edge racing past the left of the keeper for four runs.

    24 Nov 2024, 01:08:09 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 1/0 after 1 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Tadiwanashe Marumani 0 (4)
    Joylord Gumbie 0 (2)
    Pakistan
    Aamer Jamal 0/0 (1)

    24 Nov 2024, 12:00:45 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Details
    1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Recommended For You

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue

    You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

    Login Now

    Wait for it…

    Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

    Your session has expired, please login again.

    Yes, Continue