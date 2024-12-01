Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Livemint

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start at 04:30 PM

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start on 01 Dec 2024 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
Pakistan squad -
Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Qasim Akram, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem

01 Dec 2024, 03:31:24 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Details
1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan to be held at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

