Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Zimbabwe at 14/1 after 2.1 overs

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start on 26 Nov 2024 at 01:00 PM
Venue : Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Zimbabwe squad -
Craig Ervine, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brandon Mavuta, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu
Pakistan squad -
Abdullah Shafique, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani
Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Aamer Jamal bowling . Zimbabwe at 14/1 after 2.1 overs
FOUR! CRUNCHED! A cracking boundary this time from Joylord Gumbie. On a length wide of off, Joylord Gumbie stays back and cuts this to the right of point for a boundary. Zimbabwe continue to come at Pakistan with a positive intent.
Zimbabwe at 10/1 after 2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Dion Myers 4 (3)
Joylord Gumbie 1 (7)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/4 (1)
Dion Myers smashed a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling . Zimbabwe at 10/1 after 1.6 overs
FOUR! A boundary to open his account. Short of a length around middle and leg, Dion Myers uses the depth of the crease, rocks back and pulls this up and over the mid-wicket fielder for four.
It's a Wicket. Joylord Gumbie is out and Zimbabwe at 6/1 after 1.3 overs
OUT! run out (Tayyab Tahir / Mohammad Rizwan).
Zimbabwe at 6/0 after 1 overs
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Tadiwanashe Marumani 4 (2)
Joylord Gumbie 1 (4)
Pakistan
Aamer Jamal 0/6 (1)
Tadiwanashe Marumani smashed a Four on Aamer Jamal bowling . Zimbabwe at 6/0 after 0.6 overs
FOUR! Tadiwanashe Marumani opens his account with a boundary and this spoils what could have been an excellent start from Aamer Jamal. On a length around middle and leg, Tadiwanashe Marumani flicks this uppishly and in the gap towards the deep on leg for a boundary.
Pakistan Playing XI
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (C)(WK), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir (On debut replacing Haseebullah Khan). Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed (on debut replacing Mohammad Hasnain).
Zimbabwe Playing XI
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.