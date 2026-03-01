Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabawe to bat first in Delhi

Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe will take on South Africa in their final Super 8 encounter in Group 1 in an dead rubber of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. While South Africa have already made it to the semifinals, Zimbabwe, who topped in the group stage, have been a pale shadow in the Super 8 stage of what they showcased earlier in the tournament.
A win will consolidate South Africa's place at the top pf Group 1 going into the last four stage. For Zimbabwe, its all about playing for pride.
South Africa enjoy an all-win record against Zimbabwe in the T20Is. Out of 8 games played between the two nations, the Proteas have won in seven of them. One game ended in no result. In T20 World Cups, South Africa have played won while the other game did not yeild any result.
South Africa playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w/k), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
Zimbabwe playing XI: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w/k), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani
Aiden Markram says he would have liked to bat first but he would be hoping for his bowlers to get going in Delhi and get some early wickets.
Three changes for South Africa in the playing XI.
Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sikandar Raza will be aiming aiming to capitalise on the conditions in the opening phase of the match.
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza and South Africa skipper Aiden Markram are heading over to the middle at the Arun Jaitley stadium for toss sheduled be to held in a few minutes from now.
South Africa and Zimbabwe have faced each other on 13 occassions in T20 cricket. The Proteas have definite edge in these contests, winning 11 of the 13 matches while Zimbabwe have won the other two.
At Delhi, however, Sikandar Raza's men would look to turn the tides and bring out their best performance.
The Zimbabwe vs South Africa match is being played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. The match will be broadcast via the Star Sports network. The toss will be held at 2:30PM while the live-telecast of the match will begin from 3:00PM onwards. You can watch the live-stream of the contest via the Jio+Hotstar app.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup clash in the city today. The restrictions and diversions in central Delhi are applicable from noon to 10pm. The advistory also states that special traffic arrangemen ts have been made for security reasons. .
Zimbabwe bowling consultant Courtney Walsh while speaking at the pre-match press conference said, "I think what he has said is correct in terms of he wanted other countries to look at Zimbabwe with respect. And I think we have achieved that in terms of our performances in this World Cup. And long may that continue,"
"I think the type of cricket that we have played would have proven that. The guys were very consistent in Sri Lanka and played some very good cricket. We wanted to make a statement here and I think the performance showed itself, and we're just happy with the way they played and a great success to be here and be part of the Super 8," he added
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe clash in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.