Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabawe to bat first in Delhi

Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe will take on South Africa in their final Super 8 encounter in Group 1 in an dead rubber of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. While South Africa have already made it to the semifinals, Zimbabwe, who topped in the group stage, have been a pale shadow in the Super 8 stage of what they showcased earlier in the tournament.

A win will consolidate South Africa's place at the top pf Group 1 going into the last four stage. For Zimbabwe, its all about playing for pride.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20I head-to-head

South Africa enjoy an all-win record against Zimbabwe in the T20Is. Out of 8 games played between the two nations, the Proteas have won in seven of them. One game ended in no result. In T20 World Cups, South Africa have played won while the other game did not yeild any result.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa confirmed XI:

South Africa playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w/k), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe playing XI: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w/k), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.