Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe opt to bowl; both teams make one change each

Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Unbeaten so far in the T20 World Cup 2026, West Indies and Zimbabwe will face each other for the fifth time in history, in a crucial Group 1 Super 8 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Two-time former champions, West Indies have been one of the most promising sides this edition. Coached by two-time T20 World Cup-winning former skipper Darren Sammy, the Caribbeans have won all their four games so far, including beating England.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe became the surprise package in this edition. Having not qualified for the 2024 edition, Zimbabwe caused two of the biggest upsets so far, beating Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stages. With an unbeaten record so far, Zimbabwe will go for a kill today.

West Indies enjoy a 3-1 head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in the shortest format of the game. In T20 World Cups, Zimbabwe and West Indies have met only once, back in 2022 in Hobart which the Caribbean side won comfortably. Zimbabwe's only win over West Indies in T20Is came in 2010.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph