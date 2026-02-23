Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe opt to bowl; both teams make one change each

Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Unbeaten so far in the T20 World Cup 2026, West Indies and Zimbabwe will face each other for the fifth time in history, in a crucial Group 1 Super 8 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Two-time former champions, West Indies have been one of the most promising sides this edition. Coached by two-time T20 World Cup-winning former skipper Darren Sammy, the Caribbeans have won all their four games so far, including beating England.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe became the surprise package in this edition. Having not qualified for the 2024 edition, Zimbabwe caused two of the biggest upsets so far, beating Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stages. With an unbeaten record so far, Zimbabwe will go for a kill today.
West Indies enjoy a 3-1 head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in the shortest format of the game. In T20 World Cups, Zimbabwe and West Indies have met only once, back in 2022 in Hobart which the Caribbean side won comfortably. Zimbabwe's only win over West Indies in T20Is came in 2010.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Shai Hope | WI captain: Would've probably bowled first as well. We got good history behind us at this ground but have to play well on the day. Shepherd comes in, Chase misses out.
Sikander Raza: We're going to have a bowl first. Looking at the history, it's a ground that's a lot suitable for chasing. Want to give our seamers a chance for early inroads. Ngarava replaces Masakadza. It's an honour to play one of the champions at an iconic ground like this.
Shai Hope and Sikander Raza walk out in the middle for the toss. Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Zimbabwe are playing a T20I for the first time in India. Richard Ngarava comes in for Zimbabwe replacing Wellington Masakadza. West Indies too made one change with Romario Shepherd coming in for Roston Chase.
Having missed the 2024 edition after losing to Uganda in the qualifiers, Zimbabwe have come on a mission. They produced the major upset in knocking Australia out in the group stage. While their clash against Ireland was washed out, Zimbabwe topped the table with a win over co-hosts Sri Lanka to impress everyone.
West Indies have been brilliant in this edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. They defeated the likes of Nepal, Italy, Scotland and England to finish in top of Group C. With two-time T20 World Cup-winning former skipper Darren Sammy as the head coach, the Caribbeans look a stronger team this time.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group 1 Super 8 fixture between Zimbabwe and West Indies.