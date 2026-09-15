Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for longest cricketing career in men's ODIs; who are in top 5?

Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor did what no one in the last 14 years could achieve, as the 40-year-old surpassed legendary Indian Sachin Tendulkar for the longest cricketing career in one-day internationals. Having made his ODI debut for Zimbabwe in 2004, the wicketkeeper batter achieved the feat during the first game against Australia in Harare on Tuesday.

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Taylor's ODI career spans 22 years and 146 days, ahead of Tendulkar, who played one-dayers for 22 years and 91 days. The Zimbabwean made his debut against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo and went on to become one of the pillars in the country's cricket.

As of September 15, 2026, Taylor has scored 11 ODI centuries in 207 matches - an all-time record for Zimbabwe. Although he retired in 2021, but was handed a three-and-half-year ban in 2022 for breaching ICC's Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes. After his ban ended, Taylor made an U-turn in 2025, as Zimbabwe prepare to host the ODI World Cup in 2027.

However, Tendulkar still holds the record for most ODI runs (18,426) and the most matches (463) in the 50-over format. Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya stands third in the list with a career of 21 year and 184 days, followed by legendary Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad, who played for just over two decades. Taylor's former teammate Sean Williams is fifth on the list.

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Players with longest career in men's ODIs

Duration Player Country Debut & Last Played 22 years & 146 days Brendan Taylor Zimbabwe 2004 - Present 22 years & 91 days Sachin Tendulkar India 1989 - 2012 21 years & 184 days Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 1989 - 2011 20 years & 272 days Javed Miandad Pakistan 1975 - 1996 20 years & 187 days Sean Williams Zimbabwe 2005 - 2025

Mitchell Marsh opts to bat in 100th ODI Earlier, Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in Harare. This is the first time Australia are touring Zimbabwe after 2014. The series is part of Australia's preparations for next year's World Cup, but rested its regular captain Pat Cummins for the three ODIs against Zimbabwe before he will join the team in South Africa for three ODIs and Test matches.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh is one of the three survivors in both teams to have played in the last ODI in Zimbabwe which the host team won. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza and Brendan Taylor are the other two players, who did compete in that famous Zimbabwe victory in 2014.

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Cameron Green was left out from the playing XI due to shoulder soreness while Josh Hazlewood also sat out as Australia went with three pace bowlers - Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson in the first game.

Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI playing XIs Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in