Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for longest cricketing career in men's ODIs; who are in top 5?

Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor did what no one in the last 14 years could achieve, as the 40-year-old surpassed legendary Indian Sachin Tendulkar for the longest cricketing career in one-day internationals. Having made his ODI debut for Zimbabwe in 2004, the wicketkeeper batter achieved the feat during the first game against Australia in Harare on Tuesday.
Taylor's ODI career spans 22 years and 146 days, ahead of Tendulkar, who played one-dayers for 22 years and 91 days. The Zimbabwean made his debut against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo and went on to become one of the pillars in the country's cricket.
As of September 15, 2026, Taylor has scored 11 ODI centuries in 207 matches - an all-time record for Zimbabwe. Although he retired in 2021, but was handed a three-and-half-year ban in 2022 for breaching ICC's Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes. After his ban ended, Taylor made an U-turn in 2025, as Zimbabwe prepare to host the ODI World Cup in 2027.
However, Tendulkar still holds the record for most ODI runs (18,426) and the most matches (463) in the 50-over format. Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya stands third in the list with a career of 21 year and 184 days, followed by legendary Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad, who played for just over two decades. Taylor's former teammate Sean Williams is fifth on the list.
|Duration
|Player
|Country
|Debut & Last Played
|22 years & 146 days
|Brendan Taylor
|Zimbabwe
|2004 - Present
|22 years & 91 days
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|1989 - 2012
|21 years & 184 days
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|1989 - 2011
|20 years & 272 days
|Javed Miandad
|Pakistan
|1975 - 1996
|20 years & 187 days
|Sean Williams
|Zimbabwe
|2005 - 2025
Earlier, Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in Harare. This is the first time Australia are touring Zimbabwe after 2014. The series is part of Australia's preparations for next year's World Cup, but rested its regular captain Pat Cummins for the three ODIs against Zimbabwe before he will join the team in South Africa for three ODIs and Test matches.
Australian captain Mitchell Marsh is one of the three survivors in both teams to have played in the last ODI in Zimbabwe which the host team won. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza and Brendan Taylor are the other two players, who did compete in that famous Zimbabwe victory in 2014.
Cameron Green was left out from the playing XI due to shoulder soreness while Josh Hazlewood also sat out as Australia went with three pace bowlers - Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson in the first game.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani