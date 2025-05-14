Cricket South Africa firm on May 26 as return date for IPL players ahead of WTC final

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has clarified that it expects its players involved in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to return home by May 26. This is because of their upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia scheduled to be held on June 11.

The IPL matches have been rescheduled after a one-week pause. However, the CSA is unwilling to compromise on the return date of its key players.

South Africans named for WTC Final who are participating in IPL 2025 There are 20 South African players currently participating in the IPL 2025. Among them, eight have been selected for the WTC final squad.

The list is as follows: Mumbai Indians -

Corbin Bosch

Ryan Rickelton

Sunrisers Hyderabad -

Wiaan Mulder

Delhi Capitals -

Tristan Stubbs

Marco Jansen

Lucknow Super Giants -

Aiden Markram

Gujarat Titans -

Kagiso Rabada

CSA head coach's take CSA head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed that the board is firm on its decision of May 26 being the return date. He emphasized the importance of sufficient preparation time before the team assembles in Arundel, England.

“The initial agreement with the IPL and the BCCI was with the final being on the (May) 25th, our players would return on the 26th so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th," Conrad said.

"Nothing has changed from our perspective,” he further added.

Schedule of players amid revised IPL dates IPL 2025 was initially scheduled to conclude by May 25. However, due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the league was paused for a week due to safety concerns. After its resumption, the dates have been rescheduled with the league stage matches extending to May 27.

As a result, the playoff stage will now begin on May 29. This overlap could potentially impact the availability of South African players selected for the WTC final.

Notably, some of these players may be free by the CSA-mandated return date. Wiaan Mulder’s Sunrisers Hyderabad are already out of playoff contention, and their last league match is on May 25 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Similarly, Aiden Markram’s Lucknow SuperGiants, who have to win all the matches to be in contention for the playoffs qualification, may also see an early exit. Their last group stage match is scheduled for May 27.

CSA in Talks with BCCI CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed that discussions with the BCCI and IPL franchises are ongoing to ensure the smooth release of players.