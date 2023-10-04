Cricket World Cup: Here’s the biggest USP of the 2023 edition

The fortunes of India and Pakistan have grown to routinely dictate the commercial success of men’s Cricket World Cups. It’s no surprise since they represent the two most populous major cricket-playing nations. In 2007, the one time both fell out of the tournament early, the World Cup ended up being a horror show with little excitement for sponsors and the organizers. This edition, which starts Thursday, is extra special because never before had the tournament started with India and Pakistan being the two best teams in the world. This makes them the favourites, and a lot is riding on their success.

Barring 1999 and 2011, each World Cup final so far has featured one of the two most dominant teams leading up to the tournament. Will one of the two subcontinent giants, or both, reach the World Cup final on 19 November? If they do, that will be a dream come true for those counting the banknotes. India and Pakistan have the highest victory rates since the last World Cup, in both home and away matches. Strained relations have made India-Pakistan clashes rare in recent years, adding to the adrenaline for fans.

The two teams’ matches have always attracted spectators and sponsors, especially in World Cups, putting them among the most watched sporting events across the world. For sponsors, an India-Pakistan match is lucrative business as it gives them a chance to cash in on the millions of eyes glued to screens.

Mint explains in charts: