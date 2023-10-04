Cricket World Cup: Here’s the biggest USP of the 2023 edition

The fortunes of India and Pakistan have grown to routinely dictate the commercial success of men’s Cricket World Cups. It’s no surprise since they represent the two most populous major cricket-playing nations. In 2007, the one time both fell out of the tournament early, the World Cup ended up being a horror show with little excitement for sponsors and the organizers. This edition, which starts Thursday, is extra special because never before had the tournament started with India and Pakistan being the two best teams in the world. This makes them the favourites, and a lot is riding on their success.