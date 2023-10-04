Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket World Cup: Here’s the biggest USP of the 2023 edition

Cricket World Cup: Here’s the biggest USP of the 2023 edition

Tanay Sukumar , Shuja Asrar

  • The last four years’ performance of India and Pakistan has made them the top two favourites to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup. That’s the first time these are the best two teams entering the tournament.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off on 5 October 5 in India. Ahmedadad's Narendra Modi stadium is the venue for the India-Pakistan clash on 15 October. (Photo: AFP)

The fortunes of India and Pakistan have grown to routinely dictate the commercial success of men’s Cricket World Cups. It’s no surprise since they represent the two most populous major cricket-playing nations. In 2007, the one time both fell out of the tournament early, the World Cup ended up being a horror show with little excitement for sponsors and the organizers. This edition, which starts Thursday, is extra special because never before had the tournament started with India and Pakistan being the two best teams in the world. This makes them the favourites, and a lot is riding on their success.

The fortunes of India and Pakistan have grown to routinely dictate the commercial success of men’s Cricket World Cups. It’s no surprise since they represent the two most populous major cricket-playing nations. In 2007, the one time both fell out of the tournament early, the World Cup ended up being a horror show with little excitement for sponsors and the organizers. This edition, which starts Thursday, is extra special because never before had the tournament started with India and Pakistan being the two best teams in the world. This makes them the favourites, and a lot is riding on their success.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Barring 1999 and 2011, each World Cup final so far has featured one of the two most dominant teams leading up to the tournament. Will one of the two subcontinent giants, or both, reach the World Cup final on 19 November? If they do, that will be a dream come true for those counting the banknotes. India and Pakistan have the highest victory rates since the last World Cup, in both home and away matches. Strained relations have made India-Pakistan clashes rare in recent years, adding to the adrenaline for fans.

The two teams’ matches have always attracted spectators and sponsors, especially in World Cups, putting them among the most watched sporting events across the world. For sponsors, an India-Pakistan match is lucrative business as it gives them a chance to cash in on the millions of eyes glued to screens.

Mint explains in charts:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.