The 36-year-old former Indian women’s team wicketkeeper, Karuna Jain on Sunday announced her retirement from all forms of the cricket game. During her career, the Bengaluru-based cricket player represented Indian, Karnataka, Pondicherry and South Zone so far, according to the news agency PTI.

In an official statement, Karuna said, “Carrying a lot of happy and satisfied feelings with my career, I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket today. I am also looking forward for contributing back to the game."

After the announcement of her retirement, Karuna thanked all her coaches, team-mates, family and the BCCI, Air India, Karnataka and Pondicherry who supported her throughout the whole career.

“I want to thank all my coaches, support staff and teammates who became part of my cricket journey from the very beginning. Everybody has taught me something new about the game and life. These things have made me a player and a person that I am today. It would not have been possible without all those people who supported me during my difficult time," she said.

She had played a total of five Test matches with 195 runs in which 40 were her highest score since making her debut against England in Delhi in November 2005. Last, she played a Test match for India against England in August 2014. In addition to this, Karuna also played 44 ODIs and made 987 runs with a solitary hundred and nine fifties and 103 as her highest score. In 2004, she made her ODI debut against the West Indies and played the last 50-over game in 2014 against England. She had starred on her ODI debut with a crucial 64 runs score.

Apart from this, Karuna also played T20 games and represented the country in 2014. She had made her T20 debut against Pakistan. She effected 17 dismissals in her Test career, which remains the second best for Indian keepers after Anju Jain's 23, and in ODIs and T20s, she effected 58 and 12 dismissals respectively.