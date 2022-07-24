Cricketer Karuna Jain announces retirement from all forms of cricket2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 07:05 PM IST
Karuna Jain represented Indian, Karnataka, Pondicherry and South Zone during her career in cricket so far.
The 36-year-old former Indian women’s team wicketkeeper, Karuna Jain on Sunday announced her retirement from all forms of the cricket game. During her career, the Bengaluru-based cricket player represented Indian, Karnataka, Pondicherry and South Zone so far, according to the news agency PTI.