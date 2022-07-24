Cricketer Karuna Jain announces retirement from all forms of cricket

She had played a total of five Test matches with 195 runs in which 40 were her highest score since making her debut against England in Delhi in November 2005. Last, she played a Test match for India against England in August 2014. In addition to this, Karuna also played 44 ODIs and made 987 runs with a solitary hundred and nine fifties and 103 as her highest score. In 2004, she made her ODI debut against the West Indies and played the last 50-over game in 2014 against England. She had starred on her ODI debut with a crucial 64 runs score.