Cristiano Ronaldo bids goodbye to Lionel Messi with ‘utmost respect’ after Argentine superstar's farewell against Benin

Cristiano Ronaldo bid goodbye to Lionel Messi with “utmost respect” after the Argentine football superstar played his farewell match in national colours against Benin on Wednesday. A World Cup winner in 2022, Messi scored from a penalty and set up two goals in his final Argentina appearance in front of more than 85000 fans at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium. Argentina won the game 3-0.

Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, 2026, shortly after the death of his father, Jorge Messi. However, it was decided that Messi would be given a farewell in front of his home fans, against Benin in a FIFA friendly.

He finally hung up his boots after a record-extending 208th international game and a record-extending 126th goal in Argentina colours. Post his final game, Messi took to Instagram to express his emotions. “Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing the blue and white,” Messi stated.

“I know I'm making the right decision. It was an incredible journey, full of joys and also some sadness, but I'm clear that every step I took was worth it. I'm grateful. I love you all very much, I'll miss you, and I'll always be grateful for having been by our side, by my side,” he added.

View full Image View full Image Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Lionel Messi's retirement post on Instagram. ( Screengrab )

Ronaldo, who has been Messi's long-time rival at the biggest stage, didn't hold back in congratulating his old friend. “Leo, tantos años defendiendo a tu país y una historia que quedará para siempre. Todo mi respeto por lo que has logrado con Argentina. Un abrazo (Leo, so many years defending your country and a legacy that will last forever. You have my utmost respect for what you’ve achieved with Argentina. All the best),” wrote Ronaldo in comments on Messi's post.

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Messi's wife Antonela pens emotional note Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, also penned an emotional message for her husband after he signed off from international football. After the match, Roccuzzo wrote an emotional message on Instagram, praising Messi for the love and respect he received during his international farewell.

She called it a privilege to have shared his journey and thanked him for teaching them so much. “There are nights that explain a whole life. And last night was one of those. How beautiful it was to see you surrounded by so much love, so many people thanking you and giving back everything you gave them for so many years," Antonela wrote.

"You earned that love. You built it with your personality, your humility, your commitment, and the heart you always gave for this jersey. What a privilege to have walked this path by your side and what a thrill to see you close such a huge chapter of your life in this way. Thank you for teaching us so much! We love you! @leomessi. Always with you,” she said.