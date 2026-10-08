Cristiano Ronaldo bids goodbye to Lionel Messi with ‘utmost respect’ after Argentine superstar's farewell against Benin

Cristiano Ronaldo bid goodbye to Lionel Messi with “utmost respect” after the Argentine football superstar played his farewell match in national colours against Benin on Wednesday. A World Cup winner in 2022, Messi scored from a penalty and set up two goals in his final Argentina appearance in front of more than 85000 fans at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium. Argentina won the game 3-0.

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Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, 2026, shortly after the death of his father, Jorge Messi. However, it was decided that Messi would be given a farewell in front of his home fans, against Benin in a FIFA friendly.

He finally hung up his boots after a record-extending 208th international game and a record-extending 126th goal in Argentina colours. Post his final game, Messi took to Instagram to express his emotions. “Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing the blue and white,” Messi stated.

“I know I'm making the right decision. It was an incredible journey, full of joys and also some sadness, but I'm clear that every step I took was worth it. I'm grateful. I love you all very much, I'll miss you, and I'll always be grateful for having been by our side, by my side,” he added.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Lionel Messi's retirement post on Instagram.

Ronaldo, who has been Messi's long-time rival at the biggest stage, didn't hold back in congratulating his old friend. “Leo, tantos años defendiendo a tu país y una historia que quedará para siempre. Todo mi respeto por lo que has logrado con Argentina. Un abrazo (Leo, so many years defending your country and a legacy that will last forever. You have my utmost respect for what you’ve achieved with Argentina. All the best),” wrote Ronaldo in comments on Messi's post.

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Also Read | Lionel Messi marks Argentina farewell with final goal vs Benin | watch video

Messi's wife Antonela pens emotional note Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, also penned an emotional message for her husband after he signed off from international football. After the match, Roccuzzo wrote an emotional message on Instagram, praising Messi for the love and respect he received during his international farewell.

She called it a privilege to have shared his journey and thanked him for teaching them so much. “There are nights that explain a whole life. And last night was one of those. How beautiful it was to see you surrounded by so much love, so many people thanking you and giving back everything you gave them for so many years," Antonela wrote.

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"You earned that love. You built it with your personality, your humility, your commitment, and the heart you always gave for this jersey. What a privilege to have walked this path by your side and what a thrill to see you close such a huge chapter of your life in this way. Thank you for teaching us so much! We love you! @leomessi. Always with you,” she said.

Messi’s farewell match and the build-up to it were filled with emotional moments celebrating the Argentine maestro's extraordinary legacy, with tributes from teammates, football legends and fans, as well as an outpouring of emotion from Messi himself.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in