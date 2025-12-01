Cristiano Ronaldo brace fires Al Nassr to 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud, sets New Saudi Pro League record

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his remarkable scoring form with a first-half brace, leading Al Nassr to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud on Saturday (December 27), at Al-Awwal Park. Joao Felix added a late goal as the league leaders secured their 10th consecutive win in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season, establishing a new club record.

Ronaldo's double boosts career tally to 956 The 40-year-old Portuguese icon broke the deadlock around the 31st minute, tapping in from close range after a Joao Felix corner was cleverly flicked on at the near post. Just before halftime, Marcelo Brozovic delivered a precise cross, allowing Ronaldo to finish emphatically for his second.

Advertisement

These goals took Ronaldo's senior career total to 956, inching him closer to the historic 1,000-goal landmark. In the Saudi Pro League, his brace moved him level with teammate Joao Felix at the top of the scorers' chart, both on 12 goals after 10 matches.

Ronaldo appeared to complete a hat-trick in the 66th minute from a Sultan Al Ghanam cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside on the provider.

Advertisement

Felix seals comprehensive win Al Akhdoud showed resilience in the second half, limiting Al Nassr's opportunities despite sustained pressure from the hosts. However, in stoppage time, Nawaf Al Boushal's intelligent cutback found Joao Felix, who calmly slotted home the third goal.

Also Read | Mbappé equals 'idol' Ronaldo with his record 59th goal in a year for Real Madrid

The result highlighted Al Nassr's attacking prowess and the effective partnership between their Portuguese stars.

Record-breaking run strengthens title bid Al Nassr's flawless start now stands at 10 wins from 10, amassing 30 points and a four-point lead over second-placed Al Hilal. The team has scored 33 goals while conceding only five, demonstrating exceptional balance under manager Jorge Jesus.

Al Akhdoud started with intent, using quick counters led by Khaled Narey to test the high defensive line, but they lacked the cutting edge to trouble the home side seriously.

This dominant performance reinforces Al Nassr's credentials as serious title contenders in the 2025-26 campaign. With Ronaldo in a brilliant form and contributions from across the squad, the Knights of Najd look poised to challenge for major honours as the season unfolds.