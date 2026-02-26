Cristiano Ronaldo buys 25 per cent stake in UD Almeria, becomes co-owner of Spanish club

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a major step into football ownership by acquiring a 25% stake in Spanish second-division club UD Almeria. The announcement came on Thursday (February 26), marking the Portugal legend's entry into club management beyond his playing days.

Details about the deal The deal was finalized through Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 Sports Investments company, joining the existing Saudi Arabian ownership group led by Mohamed Al Khereiji and his SMC Group. Almeria has been under Saudi control for over six years, with Al Khereiji taking full charge in the summer of 2025 after purchasing it from previous owner Turki Al Alsheikh.

Cristiano Ronaldo on acquiring 25% stake Ronaldo, currently starring for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, expressed his excitement about the move. “It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch,” he said in the club's official statement.

“UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the club’s next phase of growth.”

The club president welcomes Ronaldo's investment Club president Mohamed Al Khereiji welcomed the investment warmly. “We are very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in. He is considered the best player in history, knows Spanish football very well, and understands the potential of what we are building here, both in terms of the first team and the youth academy.”

This partnership aligns with Al Khereiji's plans for international expansion through SMC Group. Ronaldo's involvement adds global star power and experience, especially given his nine-year stint at Real Madrid, where he remains the all-time leading goalscorer.

UD Almeria's push for promotion UD Almeria is enjoying a strong season in LaLiga 2. After relegation from La Liga in 2023-24 (finishing 19th), the team has bounced back impressively. They currently sit third in the standings with 48 points from 27 matches, just two points behind leaders Real Racing Club and one behind second-placed CD Castellon. Promotion back to the top flight is a realistic target, and Ronaldo's stake could boost ambitions both on and off the pitch.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner already holds a minority stake in Al-Nassr, showing his growing interest in club ownership. This latest move highlighted his vision for long-term involvement in the sport he has dominated for two decades.