Cristiano Ronaldo fined ₹27k, suspended for 30 days from national team: what was Portuguese footballer's fault?

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined a €255 (approximately ₹27,163) and handed a 30-day suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation after leaving the national squad during the most recent international break in the UEFA Nations League.

The decision came as a disciplinary action on the 41-year-old over Ronaldo's decision to walk out of the national team camp, with the federation imposing the suspension after initiating formal proceedings against the Portugal captain.

Advertisement

The financial penalty is relatively small compared with the Ronaldo's reported earnings. However, with the suspension backdated to 30 September, the day he left the training camp, Ronaldo will be eligible to return on 14 November, when Portugal are scheduled to play.

What's Cristiano Ronaldo's fault? It all started in September when Ronaldo reportedly clashed with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus after remaining on the bench during their 2-1 victory over Norway. Ronaldo claimed that Jesus had assured him beforehand that he would play for around 30 minutes.

Although Jesus instructed the Portugal captain to warm up during the match, the forward was never brought on. Ronaldo was reportedly frustrated by the decision, believing that the coach had not taken his concerns seriously. He later alleged that Jesus had broken a second promise to publicly explain the situation at a press conference.

Advertisement

Tensions escalated before he decided to leave Portugal’s training camp ahead of the match against Denmark. The Al-Nassr captain issued a lengthy public apology to his teammates and supporters, acknowledging that his departure from the national team could not go unpunished.

Ronaldo also called for an appropriate sanction, arguing that his status as a role model made it even more important for his actions to be judged strictly. Despite his criticism of Jesus’ handling of the situation, the Portugal captain said he was prepared to accept the consequences of his decision.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo? Ronaldo is currently with Al Nassr, who play Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League. AL Nassr are place third in the points table with 19 points, while Neom are three places below at 16 points. Al Hilal leads the standings with 24 points, followed by Al Qadsiah on 22 points.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in